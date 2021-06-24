Wellingtonians advised to book to get tested at some Covid testing stations

Bookings are now required for Covid-19 testing stations in Wellington run by Tū Ora Compass Health.

Taranaki Street pop-up Covid-19 testing site in Wellington. Source: 1 NEWS

It told 1 NEWS it is no longer accepting walk-ups, while the Taranaki Street testing site is fully booked for the day.

The high demand for a test comes after a Covid-positive Sydney man's trip to Wellington over the weekend.

The Ministry of Health said of the 6999 tests carried out nationwide yesterday, 2100 alone were from Wellington.

This was five times the number taken on Tuesday.

The ministry said Healthline is currently experiencing a 20-minute delay on calls.

In the Wellington region, testing priority is being given to individuals who have been at a location of interest at the specified time and individuals who are symptomatic.

"At this stage, you do not need to be tested if you were not at a location of interest, unless you are symptomatic," the ministry said.

"It is critically important we are testing those who are most at risk from Covid-19 first. Anyone who was at a location of interest or is symptomatic should ring Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing and how to book a test.

"People are asked to book in advance in for a test."

Confirmation of the man's positive test result came through late on Tuesday after he visited the capital over the weekend. He checked into multiple eateries and tourist hot spots around the city.

The case has seen Wellington moved into Alert Level 2 until at least Sunday.

A Capital and Coast District Health Board spokeswoman told 1 NEWS earlier that other testing sites across the region had capacity to take bookings and carry out testing.

"Please note that we are already strongly encouraging people to book appointments and to not present without an appointment," she said.

Testing locations in the Wellington region:

Read more Concerns Wellington Covid-19 testing stations may be overrun

Your playlist will load after this ad