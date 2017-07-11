Wellington Zoo's eldest cheetah put down

Wellington Zoo has confirmed it has had to put down its eldest cheetah because of poor health.

Wellington Zoo’s eldest Cheetah, Charlie, died on Friday. Source: Supplied

Charlie, a 13-year-old male, was euthanised on Friday.

"We have been monitoring Charlie's health closely over the last few weeks, as he was going off his food periodically and showing signs of abdominal discomfort," senior veterinarian Baukje Lenting said.

He was affected by chronic pancreatitis but showing signs something else may have been going on internally.

"Animal welfare is our top priority, and the results following Friday's procedure showed we were no longer able to maintain Charlie's quality of life, so the decision to euthanise him was made," Ms Lenting said.

Charlie was born and reared in South Africa before arriving at Wellington Zoo with his brother Delta (who died earlier) in 2005.

Charlie was "a great ambassador for Wellington Zoo and his species", Ms Lenting said.

Wellington Zoo has two remaining cheetahs, brothers Cango and Kunjuka.

Earlier this year the zoo also put down elderly giraffe Tisa following hoof surgery and nine-year-old chimpanzee Beni, who suffering a gash.