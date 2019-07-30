TODAY |

Wellington Zoo lioness and Auckland Zoo tiger euthanised due to deteriorating health

A lioness has been euthanised at Wellington Zoo and a tiger has been euthanised at Auckland Zoo this week.

Both animals were euthanised due to deteriorating health.

Wellington Zoo says the decision to euthanise their 17-year-old lioness Djembe was attributed to "age-related concerns".

Djembe at Wellington Zoo.

"In the last week, Djembe’s health had continued to decline and her quality of life was compromised," said Wellington Zoo Animal Care Manager, Joanne Richardson.

"The welfare of our animals is of utmost importance to us, so the decision to euthanise Djembe was made."

At Auckland Zoo tiger Berani was also euthanised yesterday after falling ill.

"Our experienced animal and veterinary staff have been closely monitoring 11-year-old Berani’s health since he began exhibiting signs of discomfort and stress in early January for which he was treated," an Auckland Zoo statement reads.

"After early positive responses to treatment, Berani’s health and quality of life continued to decline despite the exhaustive efforts of our staff, resulting in the difficult and kindest decision to euthanase him."

Auckland Zoo's Berani.
