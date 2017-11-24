Wellington zipline near dump land causes councillors to voice concern

The Wellington Council has approved a proposed lease by a ziplining company to use some of its dump land for their business venture, however, there are a few more challenges ahead.

Wellington Zipline Adventures wants to build four ziplines in an upper valley next to the southern landfill as they believe there is a gap in adventure tourism in the capital.

"We need to very clear that it's not zipping across the landfill," the director of the adventure company said.

In yesterday's proposal meeting, the Mayor stated he was behind the pitch, while some councillors had their concerns including Malcolm Sparrow who stated he hoped the views of the landfill don't detract from the overall experience of the zipline.

Councillors said the company need market rent and might have to negotiate the use of a nearby private road first.

"We're already in conflict over that road," Councillor Brian Dawson said.

"We're in conflict with the residents there and we've really dragged the chain sorting out that issue."

If the zipline goes ahead, high winds and bad weather is expected to cut operations to 210 days a year.