Wellington woman teaches her Golden Labrador, Bella, to surf

Bronwyn Kelly from Wellington's Lyall Bay has taught her one-year-old Golden Labrador, Bella, to surf waves.

Your playlist will load after this ad

“She’s always loved the water, often when we go out surfing, she’d swim out after us,” Bronwyn said.

Whenever the family would go out surfing, Bronwyn said Bella would get jealous.

Your playlist will load after this ad

“We decided one day just to put her up on the board with us and we’d sort of paddle together and then after a while she sort of just started doing her own surfing.” she said.

So far, Bella the dog has surfed waves in Taranaki, Mount Maunganui and in Gisborne.

“Sometimes we like to go surfing without her, because she steals the limelight,” Bronwyn said.

Bronwyn said they help Bella up on the board and then she just surfs the waves.

Bronwyn Kelly and her Golden Labrador Bella. Source: Breakfast