Wellington woman denies charges of importing euthanasia drug, aiding suicide

A Hutt Valley woman charged with importing a euthanasia drug and aiding suicide has pleaded not guilty.
Susan Dale Austen, 66, a teacher from Lower Hutt, appeared before a packed courtroom in Wellington District Court today.
She was remanded on bail and will face a trial by jury later this year.
Austen was charged with having twice imported a controlled drug pentobarbitone in October last year.
In April, she appeared facing a new charge of aiding the suicide of Annemarie Treadwell .
