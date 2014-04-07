Wellington woman denies charges of importing euthanasia drug, aiding suicide

A Hutt Valley woman charged with importing a euthanasia drug and aiding suicide has pleaded not guilty.

Justice Source: 1 NEWS

Susan Dale Austen, 66, a teacher from Lower Hutt, appeared before a packed courtroom in Wellington District Court today.

She was remanded on bail and will face a trial by jury later this year.

Austen was charged with having twice imported a controlled drug pentobarbitone in October last year.