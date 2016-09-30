TODAY |

Wellington woman breastfeeding toddler 'shocked' at being told to get out of council pool

A woman says she was told to get out of a council run pool in Wellington because she was breastfeeding her toddler in it.

Rebecca Robertson told Stuff that she was "shocked" when the staff member approached her at Wellington Regional Aquatic Centre in Kilbirnie yesterday to ask her to leave the pool with her 20-month-old Frankie.

"A female lifeguard came up to me and said, 'I am sorry but you can't breastfeed in the pool'."

Ms Robertson says the staff member explained she couldn't breastfeed in the pool as it breached the food and beverage policy.

"A staff member said it was a wee bit like fizzy drink - I might drop it and contaminant the pool.

"The whole thing does not make any sense to me. I found it really, really bizarre."

A Wellington Council spokesperson told Stuff if someone is seen eating or drinking in a pool they will be asked to leave.

"Under this policy we clarify that while breastfeeding is welcome at our facilities, it is to be treated like consuming food and our staff will advise parents of a more suitable area, such as on the seated area just outside the water," the spokesperson said.

