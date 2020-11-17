TODAY |

Wellington wobbles in light earthquake

Source:  1 NEWS

A light earthquake has wobbled Wellington, with more than 2500 people reporting feeling the shaking.

More than 2500 people have reported feeling a light earthquake in Wellington.

The quake was centred within 5km of Upper Hutt and around 19km deep, striking at around 9.46pm and registered at magnitude 3.5.

So far more than 2500 people have reported feeling the shaking on GeoNet, largely reporting weak or light shaking around Wellington.

On Twitter, people have described the quake as a "rude jolt" late at night, and a "wee wobble".

New Zealand
Wellington
