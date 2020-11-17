Wellington wobbles in light earthquake

A light earthquake has wobbled Wellington, with more than 2500 people reporting feeling the shaking.

The quake was centred within 5km of Upper Hutt and around 19km deep, striking at around 9.46pm and registered at magnitude 3.5.

So far more than 2500 people have reported feeling the shaking on GeoNet, largely reporting weak or light shaking around Wellington.