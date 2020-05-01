TODAY |

Wellington waterfront given lunchtime visit by humpback whale

Source:  1 NEWS

The Wellington waterfront got another close encounter with a humpback whale this afternoon, giving locals a reason to smile.

Residents got up close and personal with a humpback for the second time this week. Source: Cass Kinghan

After a baby humpback whale was spotted in Wellington harbour earlier this week, the capital was again paid a visit, by a humpback.

Taking a lunchtime walk on the waterfront on her way home, resident Cass Kinghan was able to capture the humpback's breach. 

"I was on the way home from the pharmacy and headed to the waterfront on a whim," Ms Kinghan told 1 NEWS.

"It was huge and so graceful - and close.

"I tried to get some videos after spotting the whale further out in the harbour. Then I sat down on the edge outside Te Papa to take it all in, which is when it breached a couple of metres from me and gave me a bit of a surprise.

"It was actually the first time I've been to the waterfront since lockdown began - so it was pretty special.

Ms Kinghan adding that she was blown away by the positive response among Wellingtonians.

"I thought it was neat seeing people smiling and enjoying themselves again, and keeping a safe social distance.

"I've been hesitant to visit the harbour over the last few weeks for this reason, but there was actually plenty of space and with the whale on top - day made!"

Humpback whales typically begin their annual migration through New Zealand waters as the weather gets colder.


