Wellington Water apologises to council after series of breakages and spills

Wellington Water chief executive Colin Crampton says the organisation apologised to Wellington City Council during a 'please explain' meeting this afternoon.

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster said he expects better of the organisation owned by councils in the Wellington region after a series of breakages and spills from the aging pipe system this summer.

Both the council and Wellington Water have agreed the organisation needs to have better communication with the public about issues and a greater focus on inspecting the pipe system.