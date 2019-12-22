TODAY |

Wellington Water apologises to council after series of breakages and spills

Kate Nicol-Williams, 1 NEWS Reporter
Wellington Water chief executive Colin Crampton says the organisation apologised to Wellington City Council during a 'please explain' meeting this afternoon.

Wellington Water Chief Executive Colin Crampton says the amount of overflow into the harbour has been reduced to a “very small amount.” Source: 1 NEWS

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster said he expects better of the organisation owned by councils in the Wellington region after a series of breakages and spills from the aging pipe system this summer.

Both the council and Wellington Water have agreed the organisation needs to have better communication with the public about issues and a greater focus on inspecting the pipe system.

A draft proposal for increased funding in the annual plan will be released next month, Mr Foster said.

