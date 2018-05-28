 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Wellington wakes to a hailstorm - and there are more gale-force winds on the way today after 100kmh gusts hit overnight

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Powerful winds in Marlborough and Wellington seen overnight are expected to continue until this evening, MetService says.

It could be a stormy day in the capital to start the working week.
Source: Breakfast

The gusts could reach up to 120kmh in exposed places, after gusts of up to 100kmh were recorded last night at Wellington Airport.

Cold temperatures this morning will be accompanied by more rain and gale-force southerlies today.
Source: Twitter/Kylie Marriner

Strong winds are also possible today in exposed, coastal areas of Hawke's Bay, Wairarapa and Canterbury from Banks Pensinsula northwards.

The high in the capital is expected to peak at just nine degrees as the cold southerlies move through.

Hail on the deck of a Wellington home after a hailstorm on May 28, 2018.

Hail on the deck of a Wellington home after a hailstorm on May 28, 2018.

Source: Sean McPoland

Road snowfall warnings are in place for the Desert Road, Rimutaka Hill Road, Lewis Pass and Porters Pass.

For a full forecast for your area, see our weather page here.

Traffic moves along a street in Wellington covered with hail after a hailstorm on May 28 2018.

Traffic moves along a street in Wellington covered with hail after a hailstorm on May 28 2018.

Source: Peter Graczer

Related

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
Vito scored two tries in the Barbarians’ 63-45 win over England at Twickenham.

Watch: Barbarians execute perfect set-move try for Victor Vito as Babas put 60 on shell-shocked England in humiliating defeat

2
Race Relations Commissioner Dame Susan Devoy explains a new campaign to stamp out racism in NZ.

Most read: Dame Susan Devoy asks other staff to 'do the right thing' and step aside


3
Eastland Community Trust helicopter at Tokomaru Bay where drunk man shot himself.

Drunk man accidentally shoots himself in the chest near Gisborne

00:15
4
After every try scored by the Barbarians Loni Uhila led the team of international superstars with unique dance celebrations.

Video: Tongan Bear brings distinct Polynesian flavour to Barbarians, leads team in celebration dances as they hammer woeful England

00:34
5
On a stinking hot day in Wippipeg, Canada, Lola Stonehouse's day care wasn't happy with what she was wearing.

Day care tells off parents of three-year-old girl for 'inappropriate' choice of dress


01:38
The National Party leader said he would be "loath" to take abortion out of the Crimes Act.

'I'd be loath to' - National's Simon Bridges says abortion should stay in the Crimes Act

Mr Bridges says New Zealand's law is working fine, so why change.

03:29
New Zealand Nurses Organisation manger Cee Payne says they hope DHB's new employment offer out today is a "clear pay boost".

Nearly 30,000 nurses to walk off the job twice over staffing shortages and low pay

"We're needing a very clear pay boost right now." says the nurses' union.


02:04
The medals went missing while they were on load to the South Canterbury RSA.

Family heartbroken after discovering RSA lost loaned war medals

Six medals belonging to the late World War Two veteran Walter Smith were loaned to the RSA in Timaru.

Wellingtonians to weather coldest night of the year

MetService has forecast the temperature to drop below four degrees in the capital overnight.

Survivor NZ recap: A big move sees the balance of power shift and Josh makes an emotional revelation

With huge prize money on the line, the new season of Survivor NZ sees the castaways playing the game harder than ever.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 