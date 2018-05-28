Wellington wakes to a hailstorm - and there are more gale-force winds on the way today after 100kmh gusts hit overnight

Powerful winds in Marlborough and Wellington seen overnight are expected to continue until this evening, MetService says.

The gusts could reach up to 120kmh in exposed places, after gusts of up to 100kmh were recorded last night at Wellington Airport.

Strong winds are also possible today in exposed, coastal areas of Hawke's Bay, Wairarapa and Canterbury from Banks Pensinsula northwards.

The high in the capital is expected to peak at just nine degrees as the cold southerlies move through.

Hail on the deck of a Wellington home after a hailstorm on May 28, 2018. Source: Sean McPoland

Road snowfall warnings are in place for the Desert Road, Rimutaka Hill Road, Lewis Pass and Porters Pass.

