Wellington trio among 11 new cases as lockdown extended

What we know so far:

- The total number of community cases in the outbreak is 31. This includes three cases confirmed in Wellington and a further eight in Auckland over the past 24 hours.

- The Government has announced Friday that New Zealand will remain at Alert Level 4 until 11.59pm Tuesday.

- Four education facilities in Auckland are now beset with cases — AUT University, Avondale College, Northcote College and Lynfield College.

- The outbreak of Delta in Auckland has been found to be a "close match" to a recent returnee from Sydney.

- There are a number of locations of interest which are continuously being updated on the Ministry of Health's website.

- Unsure what the rules are at level 4? You can visit the Government's official Covid website for all of the information.

6.40pm - An Ōtara GP practice has just been added to the lcoations of interest by the Ministry of Health.

The practice is located at 3 Watford Street, Ōtara, Auckland and was visited on Tuesday 17 August between 4.21 pm - 8.30pm.

MOH advice is to isolate at home for 14 days from date of last exposure. Test immediately, and on days 5 & 12 after last exposure. Call Healthline for what to do next.

6.10pm - First Wellington location of interest listed

The first of Wellington’s locations of interest has been announced; a sushi store in Porirua.

One of the three Wellington cases, who were confirmed today after visiting a location of interest in Auckland, visited One Sushi IN Porirua between 615pm and 630pm on Tuesday.

The time was around when it was announced New Zealand would go into Alert Level 4 lockdown at 11.59pm that day.

6.01pm - Countdown has announced nationwide store trading hour changes and some temporary Auckland store closures.

From tomorrow, Saturday, 21 August, trading hours across Countdown stores nationwide will change to 8am to 9pm, to help give teams time to restock shelves and meet the high levels of demand being seen across the network.

Four Auckland stores will further reduce their trading hours due to having team members isolating after Covid-19 positive visits to those stores: Countdown Lynfield (8am-6pm), Takapuna (8am-6pm), Lincoln Road (9am-6pm) and Botany (9am-6pm).

Countdown Birkenhead will remain closed until 31 August due to having team members isolating from across several different shifts.

Countdown’s central Auckland Metro stores in Albert Street and Halsey Street will also temporarily close from Sunday, 22 August to allow team from these locations to provide support in other larger stores that are seeing increased demand since the lockdown began.

5.52pm - Ministry of Justice outlines how to find help if domestic violence happens in lockdown.

New Zealand’s Chief Victims Advisor to Government, Dr Kim McGregor, wants victims and survivors of family violence and sexual violence to know that the Police and social services are there to help them even through this period of lockdown.

“My message for all New Zealanders: You are not alone. It’s not ok for anyone to hurt you. Violence is still a crime,” McGregor says.

If you are in immediate danger or someone you know is, when it is safe to do so, call the Police on 111, even if you are not totally sure harm is occurring. If it’s not safe for you to speak, call 111, stay silent and push 55. Police will then understand silence to be an alert.

“Even though we are currently in self-isolation, we still want to hear from you if you, or someone in your bubble is being hurt.”

5.35pm - As requests for vaccinations increase, and queues at testing centres grow, The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners are reminding the public about how your local GP can help during this period of uncertainty.

"Many general practice clinics across the country are equipped to carry out Covid-19 testing and administer vaccinations - and are currently doing so as well as carrying out routine care and urgent care," a statement said.

It comes as testing stations have been overwhelmed over the past few days as people rush to be tested over lockdown.

5.12pm - The positive cases confirmed in Wellington have said they visited a church which is a location of interest in Auckland.

This location is not the Central Auckland Church of Christ which was one of the first locations listed.

The Ministry of Health just listed the Assembly of God (AOG) Church in Mangere, saying an active investigation is underway to confirm times. "Please await further advice - we will update this as soon as possible".

The church is based at 33 Andrew Baxter Drive, Mangare, Auckland, 2022 and was visited Sunday 15 August.

5.03pm - Police have charged 12 people since lockdown started.

Since the beginning of Alert Level 4, 12 people have been charged in relation to breaching Covid-19 restrictions, the majority of those relating to protest activity. There have been two prosecutions in Northland, five in Auckland City, two in Bay of Plenty and three in Canterbury.

Police have also issued 20 formal warnings to people in breach of the rules.

Between midnight on 17 August and 5pm yesterday (19 August), Police have received 1,869 Online Breach Notifications.

607 of those reports are from Tamaki Makaurau. Of those reports, 984 were about a gathering, 742 about a business and 143 about an individual.



5.00pm - Police are reminding New Zealanders that NZ remains at Alert Level 4 and non-essential travel or activity is not permitted.

"There are no borders in place and people should remain at their primary place of residence," Commissioner Andrew Coster said in a statement.

Coster said police remain out and about in our communities conducting reassurance visits and compliance checks.



In Auckland today polide were carrying out random pop-up checkpoints to ensure compliance with restrictions.



There would be a visible Police presence in the Rodney area between Auckland and Northland, with officers actively stopping vehicles to ensure they have legitimate reasons for travel.



High volumes of traffic around testing sites in Auckland was still expected.



4.40pm - Wellington locations of interest.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield also provided an update on locations of interest for areas outside of Auckland.

“One of the locations of interest will be a flight [between Auckland and Wellington]," he said.

The others at this stage were four cafes or restaurants, one medical centre, one pharmacy and one worksite, then four petrol stations between Auckland and Wellington.

Dr Bloomfield said the full list will be published on the Ministry of Health website once the details had been finalised.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said there were hundreds of people outside of Auckland who had been at locations of interest. She couldn't give specific numbers for the South Island. "From the heatmaps I've seen though, they are dotted through the south," she said.

4.30pm - NZ to remain at Alert Level 4

New Zealand is to remain in Level 4 until at least Tuesday August 24 at 11.59pm with Cabinet meeting on Monday to determine next steps.

Jacinda Ardern has fronted media today along with Director General of Health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield after Cabinet met earlier today.

It comes as 11 new cases were announced today, three of those cases are in Wellington, eight in Auckland. There are now 31 community cases of Covid-19. Locations of interest have ballooned to more than 140.

Ardern said the “good news” is that the cases New Zealand has in the community are related. She said there are “a large” number of contacts.

She said it was too soon to draw any firm conclusions. Close contacts are yet to have their day five test which will determine the reach of the outbreak.

A large number of locations are likely to lead to more cases emerging, Ardern said.

The Wellington cases also call for vigilance after hundreds of potentially exposed people were at locations of interest. People in the South Island have also been at locations of interest, the PM confirmed.

1.50pm - Crowne Plaza link confirmed.

The latest preliminary results from the recent whole genome sequencing of 10 test results completed last night show that of the community cases sequenced to date all are linked with the series of cases associated with case A.

Separately the Air New Zealand crew member has been linked to three other cases in managed isolation in a different facility. These four cases are not linked to the community cluster of cases and have a separate origin from overseas.

The community cases are genomically linked to a case in managed isolation who stayed in the Crowne Plaza. Whole genome sequencing has also linked three cases in a family bubble next door to that original MIF case. As a result, public health officials are now arranging further testing for those returnees who have now left, or due to depart, who were on the same floor.

ESR has noted that these whole genome sequencing results are preliminary, and that additional analysis will be carried out before they are finally confirmed.



1.31pm - The Ministry of Health has released a statement and say there are now 31 cases of Covid in the community.



It comes as 11 new cases of Covid-19 have emerged.

Of the 11 new cases, eight are in Auckland and three are in Wellington. The three in Wellington had recently travelled to Auckland and visited a location of interest there, the ministry said.

The international Air New Zealand crew member, reported yesterday, has now been confirmed as a border-related case, and not linked to the Auckland outbreak, based on the results of whole genome sequencing.

Nineteen cases are now confirmed as part of the Auckland outbreak, with the remaining 12 under investigation to confirm the linkage to the outbreak. Initial assessment shows in most cases there is a plausible link.

The ministry said Of the 11 new community cases reported today:

· One case is in a family bubble with a case reported yesterday

· One case is in a family bubble with a case reported on Wednesday

· One case is in a family bubble with a case also reported on Wednesday

· Two of the cases we are reporting today are also in a family bubble together.

Public health officials are currently conducting interviews to establish how the new cases were infected and to determine further details of their movements.

1.20pm - Media are still awaiting a Ministry of Health statement on Covid numbers.

12.33pm - Record numbers of people get tested

On Thursday, testing centres in Auckland had their busiest day ever, according to NRHCC.

Around 24,000 swabs were taken across Auckland, with around 8,000 swabs at community testing centres and around 16,000 at general practice and urgent care clinics.

The very high demand has meant very long queues at many of the testing centres across Auckland.

NRHCC says police are helping to manage traffic flows at testing sites.

There are 13 community testing centres available for testing across Auckland today including three new pop up community testing centres set up yesterday at Pakuranga, St Johns and Mangere East.

There will be a dedicated testing centre opening today in the Avondale area for Avondale College staff, students and their whanau. This is to ensure that the college community can be tested in a place close to where they live. These will be dedicated testing centres for the college community only and not available for the general public.

Additional pop up testing sites will open in the coming days to ensure everyone who wants a test can get one.

Auckland health authorities are urging anyone wanting to get a test today to please call your GP, a designated practice or urgent care clinic to see if they have availability before attending a community testing centre.

12.22pm - The Northern Region Health Coordination Centre (NRHCC) is managing a coordinated response to the Covid-19 pandemic - it includes Northland and metro Auckland DHBs (Counties Manukau, Waitematā and Auckland DHBs).

30 North Shore Hospital staff had contact with Covid case

In a statement just now, it provided an update on the positive case where one man is in Waitakere Hospital, having previously been in North Shore Hospital earlier this week.

"There are approximately 120 staff at North Shore Hospital who were rostered on and may have been in the affected areas at the same time as the positive patient," the statement said.

"Of these, we know 30 had direct contact with the patient. These staff have been stood down and are following public health advice. Testing is being set up at the hospital for staff. We are working on plans with other DHBs to source staff from out of the region as required.

"Approximately 107 patients were in the affected areas at the same time as the positive patient. Of these, 29 remain admitted as inpatients and are being isolated and tested for Covid-19. Seventy-eight have been discharged and are self-isolating at home and are being followed-up by public health officials."



12.16pm - A decision on current Alert Levels will depend on the number of current cases, close contacts and potential spread of Covid, 1 NEWS' political reporter Benedict Collins says.

At 1.00pm Cabinet will meet and look at case numbers around the country as well as what the latest modelling data shows.

The Ministry of Health will release a statement at 1.00pm over case numbers and a press conference at 3.00pm will provide the update the country is waiting for - whether Level 4 restrictions will remain nationwide.

12.12pm - Hundreds of people around New Zealand are still trying to get home as the extended deadline in Queenstown approaches.

A steady stream of flights have left the region, mainly heading to Auckland or Wellington. Air New Zealand says all flights to Wellington have sold out, a few remaining seats available on flights to Auckland.

11.46am - The New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) said it is particularly concerned for primary nursing staff — those working in medical centres, emergency clinics and testing stations — during the resurgence of Covid-19 in the community.

It said this is because these nurses are on the frontline against the virus and are therefore most exposed and least protected.

The NZNO is urging the public to get behind them and show their support whenever, and however, they can.

11.17am - 1 NEWS understands there may be up to three cases in Wellington.

However, the Ministry of Health will be announcing the official numbers at 1pm in a statement.

It gave us this statement: "The Ministry doesn’t comment on speculation. We do comment on confirmed cases and these numbers are provided each day in our 1pm statement or press conference, or as soon as practicable."

Hutt Valley and Capital & Coast DHB have said: "We can confirm that there are no Covid cases in hospital across the Wellington and Hutt Valley regions. Questions about possible cases are best directed to the Ministry of Health."

10.52am - The Northern Region Coordination Centre (NRHCC) said eight of its 13 vaccination centres are open in Auckland Friday.

Almost all GPs and pharmacies providing the vaccine are also open, it said.

The centres that are open include Manurewa, Ōtara, Henderson, Westgate, Mount Wellington, Auckland CBD, Albany and Tāmaki (Glen Innes).

The centres that remain closed include Birkenhead, Epsom, Highbrook, Pukekohe and Takanini.

9.30am - Microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles spoke to Breakfast earlier about masks. She said they do not 100 per cent guarantee against getting or spreading the virus, but they do help.

Wiles said some masks — such as N95 which are difficult to get outside hospital settings — were superior than others, but "something is better than nothing ... just have something".

8.28am - More from NZ Post: Chief operating officer Brendon Main said the worker is a temp member of its processing team in Highbrook who works the afternoon shift.

They were last at work on Monday, he said, and were not suffering any symptoms at the time.

NZ Post is working with the Ministry of Health to contact those considered close contacts. Anyone on the same shift who was near the case is in isolation and will be tested.

The site was deep-cleaned on Thursday night.

"We are currently seeking confirmation, but the latest medical advice indicates that the transferal of Covid-19 through mail and parcels is low risk," Main said.

It is unclear if the worker is a previously reported case.

8.17am - A worker at NZ Post's Auckland Operations Centre in Highbrook has tested positive for the virus.

7.42am - Breakfast reporter Larissa Howie said the queue for testing in Northcote stretches down the road and around the corner. Hundreds of vehicles are waiting. Some people arrived at 1.30am to ensure they get a test.

7.30am - Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall believes the 22nd case in the outbreak is a man in his 20s.

She said the situation at North Shore Hospital was being managed as if the man was infectious while there.

Health authorities plan for these scenarios, she said.

On testing site queues, she said contact tracing was putting demand on the system. The priority for testing is close contacts, locations of interest and people displaying symptoms.

7.14am - Nine extra flights have been put on at Queenstown Airport to help get people home after the grace period was extended until 11.59 Friday. One flight is Wellington-bound, one is Christchurch-bound. The rest are headed to Auckland.

7.08am - The Ministry of Health has released a statement. North Shore Hospital's emergency department has been closed, along with its short stay surgical unit. Patients needing emergency care are being diverted.

Auckland DHB is contacting staff and patients who may have been exposed.

The affected parts of the hospital are being deep-cleaned.

It comes after a man tested positive after earlier being admitted to the hospital with an unrelated condition prior to lockdown.

It is not known yet if he is connected to the Delta community cases.

7.05am - People have reportedly been queuing at a testing site in Northcote since 3.30am Friday in order to get a test. Some missed out Thursday. The testing site does not open until 8.30am.

7am - Medical Laboratory Workers president Bryan Raill said on Wednesday 3000 swabs were processed. On a normal day, 500 are processed.

6.43am - The Prime Minister's Office has told 1 NEWS a new case came through early Friday morning. The case is a man in Waitākere Hospital who had been in North Shore Hospital with an unrelated condition earlier in the week.