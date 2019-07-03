Wellington trains set to resume in time for rush hour after derailment causes delays

Limited commuter services will be back up and running on Wellington's rail lines this afternoon for home time according to KiwiRail.

The services will close again after peak traffic to finish the lines overnight – with the plan to be back to full services tomorrow morning.

KiwiRail said it’s "thrown the kitchen sink" at the issue.

It comes after trains were cancelled due to a freight train derailment last night which damaged the tracks about 7.40pm.

More than 100 staff, including rail specialists, were called in last night and the same again this morning from right around the region to get the work done quickly enough.

This morning, there were no train services running in and out of Wellington on any of the Hutt, Kapiti, Melling and Wairarapa lines, Metlink said.

There are roughly 20,000 passengers who usually travel by train during a weekday peak, officials said.