Wellington trains running to schedule today after thousands affected by fault yesterday

Trains in Wellington are running as normal today after a fault shut down nearly all train services yesterday.

Transdev Wellington spokesperson Emily Liddell earlier warned of ongoing disruptions as trains that lost power along the tracks have to be relocated.

Around 15,000 people were affected by the breakdown yesterday afternoon and evening during peak times, leaving many stranded at the station in scorching heat.

There was gridlocked traffic on the roads coming in and out of the capital for hours as passengers found alternative rides home.

Late into the evening, there were delays of more than an hour for some train services and a couple were cancelled.

Transdev chief operating officer Mike Fenton said there’ll be an investigation into what caused the overhead wire fault led by Kiwirail, the operator responsible for the infrastructure.

He said 20 replacement buses were provided to help alleviate the commuter chaos.

"We source every bus we possibly can in Wellington but we are at the mercy of how many buses are available," he said.

Mr Fenton apologised to passengers for the inconvenience and said the incident was relatively rare, apart from a similar wiring fault about a week ago.

"Certainly don’t have any evidence of systemic failure," he said.