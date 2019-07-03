Wellington trains cancelled after freight train derails, impacting up to 20,000 commuters

Up to 20,000 Wellington commuters could be in for a headache this morning after trains were cancelled due to a freight train derailment last night, damaging the tracks.

There are no train services in and out of Wellington on the Hutt, Kapiti, Melling and Wairarapa lines, Metlink said.



Work crews are on site working to re-rail the freight train and repair the damage after it derailed, suspending services at Wellington Junction at 7.40pm last night. It is likely to continue to impact services in the afternoon.

There are no buses sourced to transport the roughly 20,000 passengers who usually travel by train during a weekday peak, they said.