Wellington trains begin to resume after delays

Wellington trains are beginning to depart after commuters were stopped in their tracks. 

A KiwiRail spokesperson earlier said, damage was sustained by an overhead wire between Ngauranga Gorge and Wellington Station sometime after 5.40pm.

Trains between Wellington and Johnsonville, and Wellington and Waikanae have begun to resume. 

KiwiRail staff are investigating the issue, and it is unknown how the damage occurred. 

Trains on the line between Petone and Wellington station are still affected with buses replacing trains.

For more information go to metlink.org.nz.


