Wellington trains back up and running, but still slow, after yesterday's commuter chaos

Wellington trains are up and running again today after a derailment on Tuesday night caused commuter chaos yesterday.

All trains were cancelled, leaving an estimated 20,000 commuters to scramble to find other ways to work, due to a freight train derailment which damaged the tracks at about 7.40pm.

Metlink said to expect some disruption during peak time this morning as carriages need to be rearranged.

