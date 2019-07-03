TODAY |

Wellington trains back up and running, but still slow, after yesterday's commuter chaos

1 NEWS
Wellington trains are up and running again today after a derailment on Tuesday night caused commuter chaos yesterday.

All trains were cancelled, leaving an estimated 20,000 commuters to scramble to find other ways to work, due to a freight train derailment which damaged the tracks at about 7.40pm.

Metlink said to expect some disruption during peak time this morning as carriages need to be rearranged.

All train lines were down this morning, and only limited bus replacement services. Source: 1 NEWS

There are likely to be speed restrictions causing delays on the Hutt, Kapiti and Wairarapa lines for the rest of the week, the agency indicated.

Thousands of people in the capital faced big delays. Source: 1 NEWS
