Wellington train services due to resume after power fault hits evening commuters

Train services are due to begin resuming on Wellington's Johnsonville, Kapiti and Hutt Valley lines, following an overhead power fault this afternoon.

Passengers are being told to expect delays as services return to the timetable.

Metlink said earlier that all services on the Hutt Valley, Kapiti and Melling lines were suspended departing Wellington until further notice.

Some services on the Johnsonville line were also affected subsequently.

Transdev spokesperson Emily Liddell said Kiwirail traction crew were at the Wellington train station working on repairing the overhead fault.

Ms Liddell said they were expecting the disruption to continue through the peak time of 4pm to 6pm.

Southbound services on the Hutt Valley line were terminating at Petone and southbound services on the Kapiti line were terminating at Porirua.

"We recommend alternative transport at this time," Metlink said.

Very limited buses have been available, running between Wellington and Petone, and Wellington and Porirua.