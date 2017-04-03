TODAY |

Wellington train commuters face more headaches as services hit by mechanical fault

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Transport
Wellington

There're more headaches for Wellington train commuters this afternoon, this time due to a mechanical fault on the Hutt Valley line.

Metlink says all services on the Hutt Valley Line are being replaced by buses between Taita and Upper Hutt. 

An update just before 4pm said trains are running between Wellington and Taita, but commuters were warned to expect delays.

It's due to an earlier mechanical fault that occurred at Pomare. 

"Trains are machines and they do break down," the public transport operator said on its website.

"We have a regular maintenance programme for each vehicle but they do sometimes break down when in service.

"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience."

Your playlist will load after this ad

All train lines were down this morning, and only limited bus replacement services. Source: 1 NEWS

Today's disruption comes after a freight train derailment damaged tracks about two weeks ago, forcing the cancellation of all trains and leaving some 20,000 commuters to find other ways to get to work on July 3.

Last Sunday, Wellington's Johnsonville line was hit by flooding, cancelling trains between Khandallah and Johnsonville.

The service resumed this afternoon after the fault stop the train service for five hours.
Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Transport
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
An image posted on Instagram by Iyia Liu, left, and a screenshot of Celebration Box products, pictured right.
Celebration Box may have breached Fair Trading Act, Commerce Commission finds
2
The Gun City mega store soon to be opened in Christchurch.
Christchurch's new Gun City mega store angers locals - 'They should have at least informed us'
3
The strike will see teachers opt out of teaching one year group at a time, starting with Year 9s from today.
Teacher unions announce legal action over back-pay delay
4
Valentus SlimROAST coffee products.
Warning after Class C amphetamine drug found in diet coffee being sold in NZ
5
The twins from Pakistan were born joined at the head.
British surgeons perform mammoth surgery on twins joined at the head
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

NZ visa delays causing heartbreak for foreign couples - 'tears filled in her eyes everyday'
The strike will see teachers opt out of teaching one year group at a time, starting with Year 9s from today.

Teacher unions announce legal action over back-pay delay
An image posted on Instagram by Iyia Liu, left, and a screenshot of Celebration Box products, pictured right.

Celebration Box may have breached Fair Trading Act, Commerce Commission finds
The Gun City mega store soon to be opened in Christchurch.

Christchurch's new Gun City mega store angers locals - 'They should have at least informed us'