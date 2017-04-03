Wellington train commuters face more headaches as services hit by mechanical fault

There're more headaches for Wellington train commuters this afternoon, this time due to a mechanical fault on the Hutt Valley line.

Metlink says all services on the Hutt Valley Line are being replaced by buses between Taita and Upper Hutt.

An update just before 4pm said trains are running between Wellington and Taita, but commuters were warned to expect delays.

It's due to an earlier mechanical fault that occurred at Pomare.

"Trains are machines and they do break down," the public transport operator said on its website.

"We have a regular maintenance programme for each vehicle but they do sometimes break down when in service.

"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience."

Today's disruption comes after a freight train derailment damaged tracks about two weeks ago, forcing the cancellation of all trains and leaving some 20,000 commuters to find other ways to get to work on July 3.