Wellington theatre doorman laid off without as much as a cuppa gets fond farewell from acting matriarch

A 59-year veteran of the Wellington theatre scene has been given a fond farewell by the matriarch of the capital's stage after he was laid off without as much as a cup of tea.

TVNZ1's Seven Sharp reports that if you've ever seen a stage show in Wellington, chances are you've crossed paths with beloved doorman Peter Frater.

"The stage door is the front door to backstage. And it's where the personality of backstage starts," Mr Frater said, standing outside The Opera House.

"Well it's 59 years. I was hoping to make it 60," the 80-year-old said.

"In the corporate way of doing things, I found out I'd lost my job because I'd been BCC'd into an interoffice memo." 

The emailed memo said: "There have been ongoing concerns about the health and safety of our staff. This concern has been heightened after the tragedy in Christchurch. Our management has made a decision to staff the evening stage door shifts with professional security guards from now on."

Mr Frater said he thought after the time he'd put in there, he'd be given "at least a cup of tea and a handshake, and the opportunity to say goodbye to the people I'd worked closest with."   

Enter the matriarch of the capital's stage magic, actress Dame Kate Harcourt, who wanted to say "bravo" to Mr Frater for his service. 

She met up with him at the Circa Theatre Café and told him: "Apparently you didn't get the farewell as you should have done, so we've got this cake for you."

Mr Frater responded, "Oh that's marvelous. Growing old is not a crime, but having it pointed out to you badly [is]."

Dame Kate said: "I was appalled at that. That was appalling. Unfeeling and very rude!"


    The 80-year-old can definitely be described as a workhorse. Source: Seven Sharp
