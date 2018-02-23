 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Wellington Tenant ordered to hand over $11k in Airbnb profits

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

A Wellington tenant has been forced to hand over more than $11,000 of profit after sub-letting an apartment on Airbnb.

Novi Sad, Serbia - March 24, 2016: Close-up of an unrecognizable woman using the Airbnb App on her Lenovo A916 Android smartphone in a car. Login screen with Facebook and Google sign up options. Airbnb is a service for people to list, find, and rent lodging. It currently has over 1,500,000 listings in 34,000 cities and 190 countries.

Airbnb (file picture).

Source: istock.com

Jeff Walter Paterson started renting the Taranaki Street apartment in May last year, and then subleased the property 54 times on Airbnb in violation of his tenancy agreement.

Six months later the owners noticed and contacted him.

When contacted by the owners by email, Mr Paterson did not mention the subletting, and instead said he had moved out because of significant earthquake damage.

The case was taken to the Tenancy Tribunal by a Wellington Property Manager, Keith Powell, who represented the owners as they are overseas.

"They were pretty, shall I say, pretty pissed off about finding it. They've been very upset and distressed about it particularly when on the other side of the world.

"It is actually their retirement home, they're travelling and this was the home they were coming back to as a retirement home when they return from their travels," he said.

The tenancy tribunal has ordered Mr Paterson to pay the owners $11,513.29 for unpaid rent, Airbnb profits and other damages.

The couple plan to donate the money to charity, Mr Powell said.

Related

Wellington

Travel

Property

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:55
1
Avneesh Sehgal helped Kasmeer Lata pressure her daughter, 15, into having sex for money.

Jailed: Partner of woman who sold girl as Auckland sex slave tries to express last minute remorse - judge tells him it's too late

03:47
2
Ken Shirely says the depreciating NZ dollar is responsible for the high price of petrol at the moment.

'Not inconceivable' NZ petrol prices could reach $3 per litre within six to 12 months, says transport expert

04:10
3

Exclusive: 'Deeply flawed' wall system being sold to unsuspecting Kiwis by Auckland-based Cook Islands group

4

View: How do Harry and Meghan's official wedding portraits compare with Prince William and Kate Middleton's from 2011?

5
Meghan Markle, right, and her mother Doria Ragland leave Cliveden House Hotel in Taplow, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018 where she stayed before Markle's wedding ceremony with Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

New York Times: Meghan Markle and the bicultural blackness of the Royal Wedding

00:44
The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, leave Windsor Castle after their wedding in Windsor near London Saturday, May 19, 2018 to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales. (Steve Parsons/pool photo via AP)

New York Times: Meghan Markle's spectacular wedding reception dress by Stella McCartney will live on in history (view pics inside)

"Unlike the nuptial gown, the Duchess' party dress was dosed with both glamour and seduction, while still landing on the right side of appropriate."

00:44
The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, leave Windsor Castle after their wedding in Windsor near London Saturday, May 19, 2018 to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales. (Steve Parsons/pool photo via AP)

Most read: Newlyweds leave Windsor Castle for evening reception (+ video of the dress, the vows, the kiss and Markle giggling at the altar)

The reception at nearby Frogmore House was hosted by Harry's father Charles, the Prince of Wales.

00:55
Avneesh Sehgal helped Kasmeer Lata pressure her daughter, 15, into having sex for money.

Jailed: Partner of woman who sold girl as Auckland sex slave tries to express last minute remorse - judge tells him it's too late

Avnesh Sehgal often drove the then 15-year-old girl to meet clients. She was forced into sex for money over 1000 times during an 18 month period.

NZ family in Australia struggles to survive: 'It's just not fair'

A broken leg and Australia's unfair treatment of NZ citizens has left family of six in Perth with only $100 to survive on.

00:21
A pedestrian died near a train crossing on Stream Grove, Heretaunga, around 9am this morning.

Pedestrian dies after being hit by train in Upper Hutt

Some services on the Hutt Valley Line will be cancelled after the incident around 9am in Heretaunga.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 