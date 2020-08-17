TODAY |

Wellington teen 'freaked out' on hearing she can now vote at this year's delayed election

A Wellington student is ecstatic she will now be able to vote after the election was delayed by four weeks.

This morning, Gina Dao-McLay became eligible to vote in this year's delayed General Election.

Her 18th birthday falls between the dates of NZ's original election date and the new date, giving her unexpected first-time voter status.

"I refreshed Twitter and saw journalists had announced the new date and then freaked out a bit," Ms Dao-Mclay told 1 NEWS.

Amid mounting pressure from political parties, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern moved the September 19 election date to October 17 to compensate for Covid-19's disruption during campaigning.

Auckland is currently under level 3 restrictions and the rest of the country under level 2 while dealing with a fresh outbreak of the virus.

Ms Dao-McLay, who turns 18 on September 27, will be focusing her vote on climate action and poverty.

"We should be able to have a say about issues which affect us like climate change. We are being overlooked in decisions being made."

My friends and I are super excited - Gina Dao-McLay

The Victoria University student had already been passionately campaigning for the voting age to be lowered as a co-director of the Make it 16 campaign.

She was feeling disheartened knowing she couldn't vote, and still believes 16 year olds should have their say.

"There are really big issues in the world and I don't get a say. Voting is a fundamental human right and knowing I wasn't able to wasn't the greatest," she said.

"It's kind of crazy I now get to vote as well."

