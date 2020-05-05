TODAY |

Wellington supermarket recalls beef mince over concerns it could contain plastic

Source:  1 NEWS

A New World branch in Wellington is recalling specific batches of its beef mince over concern the products may contain plastic. 

Recalled beef mince products from New World Thorndon. Source: Supplied

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) said today New World Thorndon is recalling its brand of NZ Beef Premium Mince and NZ Beef Prime Mince of various weights. The products are sold in clear plastic trays.

The recall affects mince marked as being packed on May 2 and best before May 5.

“Affected products should not be consumed. There have been no reports of associated injury, however if you have consumed any of these products and have any concerns about your health, seek medical advice,” MPI said.

“Customers should return the products to New World Thorndon for a full refund.”

MPI said the recall does not affect any other New World products in the store or at other branches. 

