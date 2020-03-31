TODAY |

Wellington students stuck in isolation lift spirits with window dance to YMCA song

Source:  1 NEWS

Some Wellington students in isolation are making most of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown with a dance session to The Village People's YMCA.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The halls of residence students lifted each others spirits from afar by dancing to The Village People's YMCA in their windows.

Louis Davis shared video of the dance party by Massey University students living in halls of residence, where many were seen in their windows or outside, keeping the required 2 metre distance from each other.

Mr Davis said it was not only keep up morale in these trying times, but to celebrate a residential assistant's birthday.

The students aren't the only one hosting apartment sing-alongs and dance sessions, residents in an Auckland apartment building were also treated to a concert by a neighbour.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Wellington
Education
