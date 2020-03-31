Wellington students stuck in isolation lift spirits with window dance to YMCA song

Some Wellington students in isolation are making most of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown with a dance session to The Village People's YMCA.

Louis Davis shared video of the dance party by Massey University students living in halls of residence, where many were seen in their windows or outside, keeping the required 2 metre distance from each other.

Mr Davis said it was not only keep up morale in these trying times, but to celebrate a residential assistant's birthday.