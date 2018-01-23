 

Wellington students hit with 'really unfair' rent rises as demand continues to rise

Many students in Wellington are bracing for record rent increases this year, as demand for accommodation leads landlords to bump up their prices.

Marlon Drake says flat viewings are now attracting hundreds of students, with landlords taking advantage of the demand.
Some students are reporting large rent increases this year - even hundreds of dollars per week - as landlords adjust their rates for the crowded market.

Victoria University Wellington Students Association President Marlon Drake, told  TVNZ1's Breakfast today that many property owners are "taking advantage" of students.

Prospective tenants are now being asked "how much are you willing to pay", Mr Drake said, effectively "putting all the power in the hands of the landlords", allowing them to tender the process.

"There are students who still don't have a place to stay when the trimester starts," Mr Drake said.

The lack of accommodation is leading to increasing stress for students, which has the potential to affect their studies.

"The academic pressures are already quite high and just trying to find a place to lay your head is really difficult," Mr Drake said.

"Students are being particularly hard hit because they are having to compete with young professionals and families who are really quite experienced in the rental market."

Mr Drake said a good solution would be the development of more accommodation in the form of student villages.

