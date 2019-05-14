Wellington students channel emotions following Christchurch terrorist attack into mosque mural

A mural painted by school students of the Kilbirnie mosque is set to go on display at the Ruth Gotlieb Library in Wellington.

About 15 senior students from St Mary’s College in Wellington worked after school and weekends creating the mural.

Leila Goddard, a St Mary’s College art teacher said a lot of students were upset after the Christchurch terrorist attack, so she pitched the idea of starting the project of a mural with them.

"The students told me about how they would feel upset walking through parliament and seeing armed police outside, I felt compelled to respond in a meaningful way," she said.

After presenting the mural to the Wellington City Council, it was decided that the art work will temporarily be on display at the Kilbirnie library before it reaches its final location at the Kilbirnie mosque.

An official launch will take place this afternoon, with St Mary’s College students, the Wellington Mayor and President of the International Muslim Association of New Zealand Tahir Nawaz all in attendance.