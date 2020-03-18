Wellington Student Volunteer Army leaps into action to help people in self-isolation

Wellington's Student Volunteer Army have mobilised their services in order to assist vulnerable people affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Members of the Wellington Student Volunteer Army Source: Facebook

The organisation was started shortly after the 2016 Kaikoura earthquake, coming to the rescue for vulnerable people in that community.

This time its services have been prompted by the Covid-19 outbreak, which has caused many people to enter isolation.

"We are live online and taking requests for errands and check-ins for those who are feeling uncertain, or don't want to leave the house for health reasons," the group said on its Facebook page this afternoon.

"Over the next few days, and as more information about the situation arises, we will be figuring out a plan for getting student volunteers to do practical things like running errands, or doing grocery runs, for people in their neighbourhoods who are self-isolating and might be in need of support in this way."

The group is working with the Wellington Regional Emergency Management Office as well as Wellington City Council to coordinate their response.

Requests for help can be submitted on the VUWSA website.