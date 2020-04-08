Wellington streets desolate as NZ passes lockdown halfway point

The streets of Wellington remain largely empty as the country passes the halfway point of New Zealand’s four-week lockdown.
1 NEWS reporter Abbey Wakefield captured the empty streets of the capital’s CBD two weeks after government-imposed restrictions were first put in place.
All but essential travel has been suspended, leaving popular spots like downtown Wellington desolate except for the odd commuter.
New Zealand’s number of coronavirus cases totals at 1210, with one death so far. Over a hundred cases are in the Wellington region.