Wellington street to get rainbow crossing in celebration of pride movement

Wellington council is celebrating the city's pioneering role in New Zealand's pride movement by painting a pedestrian crossing in rainbow colours.

Auckland Pride Parade marches with Pride Flag unfurled with the message 'unconditional love rainbow families;

The country's first rainbow crosswalk is expected to be completed by July with Wellington City Council Mayor Justin Lester making the announcement ahead of Saturday's International Pride Parade.

"Wellington - and especially Cuba Street - is the home of New Zealand's pride movement, and we want to be open and proud about the way we celebrate that," he said.

He said the council was hoping to emulate overseas cities, such as the Castro District in San Francisco, in creating a "pride precinct".

"The rainbow crossing will be one piece of the puzzle. It would be amazing to have a pride precinct in Cuba Street," Mr Lester said.

"For that to happen we need the rainbow community to keep engaging with us and tell us what they think."

Maree Gray from Early Years Leeds Street childcare centre, which sits around the corner from the crossing, says it would be a welcome addition to the neighbourhood.

"We are a school that values tolerance, diversity and inclusion. Our kids will grow up with this as a normal part of their lives," she said.

The crossing will be on Cuba Street's intersection with Dixon Street.

Wellington

