Wellington storm response criticised as an 'overreaction' by resident

Residents along Wellington’s coastal areas have been left frustrated, after last night’s much anticipated storm caused little damage.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Mayor Andy Foster declared a state of emergency for the region leading up to high tide last night, with roughly 120 homes evacuated as a precaution in Breaker Bay.

David Blockbridge was one of the few residents to stay behind, criticising the “overreaction” by council after most of the area was left largely unscathed.

“We took it seriously, we took precautions, we listened to what they had to say but we think they overreacted,” he told Breakfast.

Venturing out to the coastline at high tide last night, Blockbridge said the waves barely lapped the grass verge, let alone reaching homes.

Sand bags stocked up along the side of homes in Ōwhiro Bay. Source: 1 NEWS

“It was nowhere near as bad this time… it wasn’t coming anywhere near us.”

He said authorities should have consulted local residents before declaring a state of emergency as last year’s storm in lockdown was much more significant.

“It probably hasn’t done much good for our property value, if we want to move location it might make it more difficult.

“I think they should’ve just talked to local people.”

A statement from the mayor’s office explained the emergency declaration allowed for the preemptive evacuation of properties in Breaker Bay leading up to high tide.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Over in Ōwhiro Bay, where a storm in lockdown last year wreaked havoc, residents felt fortunate to have got off much more lightly.

Eugene Doyle was out early this morning assessing the damage, with little more than a dumping of debris strewn along coastal roads.

“We’re not going to win the prize for best swept street or anything like that but actually, it was just material coming onto the road. And not a vast quantity of it.

“Most importantly, houses were safe. Nobody was in harms way so that was great.”

While some residents had taken advice to evacuate, Doyle says many had stayed put, hoping to defend their property should they need to.

As swells peaked to 6.5 metres along the South Coast overnight, waves lapped at some homes along Ōwhiro Bay but failed to breach their walls of sandbags.

He praised authorities in their uptake of communication with residents ahead of the storm, in contrast to last year’s.

“We really appreciate how well coordinated the people were compared to last time and that’s a credit to the community who drove the improvements and all those agencies who really looked after us.”

David Blockbridge. Source: 1 NEWS