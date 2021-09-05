Wellington slide to be removed from playground after 'serious injuries'

The playground slide in Frank Kitts Park on Wellington's waterfront is to be removed tomorrow for safety reasons.

Slide at Wellington's Frank Kitts Park Source: rnz.co.nz

Wellington City Council said it had received reports of young children seriously injuring themselves on it.

"Unfortunately we've had reports of a few serious injuries to some very young children using the slide, and even with signage in place about the rules of use, we've decided this measure is the only way to ensure there are no more incidents like these," said the council's play spaces specialist, Matthew Beres.

In March, it was reported that a child had broken a leg while using the slide, with another similar incident reported in July.

Beres said the potential risk of further injuries had lead to the decision to remove the slide.

Councillor Jill Day said a wider upgrade of the playground, due to begin next year, would include a new slide just as big and just as much fun but designed to reduce speed.

"A new playground will help create wonderful memories of growing up in Wellington for children now and well into the future," she said.

"The new slide will also be just as big and fun, but it will be a tube shape with a twist in the middle designed to reduce speed."