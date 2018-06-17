 

Wellington sexual abuse counselling service says it's at crisis point

Kate Nicol-Williams 

1 NEWS Reporter

Survivors are feeling more confident to come forward due to greater awareness of the issues.
Wellington sexual abuse counselling service at crisis point as client numbers swell

Wellington HELP is contracted to help 300 clients every year but this year, it's tracking towards 700.

