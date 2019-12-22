Wellington sewage leaking from second location into harbour

Wellington Water says there is now another leak in a waste water pipe in the Wellington area causing more discharge to flow into the harbour.

This comes after a pipe collapsed on Monday which has blocked part of the city's waste water network, causing over five million litres of sewage to filter into the harbour.

The intermittently leaking waste water pipe is in Sunshine Bay, Eastbourne and serves around 70 households in the area.

Wellington Water say they are still working to determine the exact volume that has leaked into the harbour.