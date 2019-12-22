TODAY |

Wellington sewage leaking from second location into harbour

Source:  1 NEWS

Wellington Water says there is now another leak in a waste water pipe in the Wellington area causing more discharge to flow into the harbour. 

Wellington Water Chief Executive Colin Crampton says the amount of overflow into the harbour has been reduced to a “very small amount.” Source: 1 NEWS

This comes after a pipe collapsed on Monday which has blocked part of the city's waste water network, causing over five million litres of sewage to filter into the harbour. 

The intermittently leaking waste water pipe is in Sunshine Bay, Eastbourne and serves around 70 households in the area.

Wellington Water say they are still working to determine the exact volume that has leaked into the harbour. 

The public are urged not to swim in Sunshine Bay adding to the areas which are not considered safe, particularly along the waterfront and could take days to clear.

