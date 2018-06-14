Wellington sets goal of becoming 'Te Reo Māori' city by 2040

A vision to make Wellington a Te Reo Māori city by 2040 has been unanimously voted in by Wellington City Council.

Mayor Justin Lester stated in Te Tauihu, the council's Te Reo Māori policy, that this is a public statement of it's commitment to revitalising te reo in the capital.

Statue of Māori idol on Wellington's Mount Victoria (file picture). Source: istock.com

The year set for the goal to be achieved is 200 years since the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi.

The policy will see the council give well known areas Māori names, putting a Te Reo Māori focus in community programmes, its website and services, an increase in haka and Te Reo Māori at public events, as well as using the language in committee room meetings.

Te reo will also be recognised as a desirable competency for recruitment of council staff and staff will be given the opportunity to learn te reo.

Councillor Simon Marsh said it's about embracing the country's point of difference, as we do with rugby.

"English is going to remain as the dominant language ... but as a small island nation we need to remember what is important to us," he said.