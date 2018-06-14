 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Wellington sets goal of becoming 'Te Reo Māori' city by 2040

share

Kate Nicol-Williams 

1 NEWS Reporter

A vision to make Wellington a Te Reo Māori city by 2040 has been unanimously voted in by Wellington City Council.

Mayor Justin Lester stated in Te Tauihu, the council's Te Reo Māori policy, that this is a public statement of it's commitment to revitalising te reo in the capital.

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - MARCH 5, 2010: Statue of Maori Idol on Mount Victoria looking towards Cook Strait

Statue of Māori idol on Wellington's Mount Victoria (file picture).

Source: istock.com

The year set for the goal to be achieved is 200 years since the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi.

The policy will see the council give well known areas Māori names, putting a Te Reo Māori focus in community programmes, its website and services, an increase in haka and Te Reo Māori at public events, as well as using the language in committee room meetings.

Te reo will also be recognised as a desirable competency for recruitment of council staff and staff will be given the opportunity to learn te reo.

Councillor Simon Marsh said it's about embracing the country's point of difference, as we do with rugby.

"English is going to remain as the dominant language ... but as a small island nation we need to remember what is important to us," he said.

Council and members of the public gave a mighty pakipaki after the decision was voted in by all council members, before joining in a waiata.

Related

Kate Nicol-Williams

Wellington

Maori Issues

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Real estate agent in hot water after entering Northland rental property without tenants' consent - making kids' beds

2
Melbourne, Australia - November 19, 2012: Qantas Airways Airbus A380 registered VH-OQF takes off as QF93 to Los Angeles (LAX) from Melbourne International Airport at Tullamarine, Victoria.

Qantas jet nosedives for 'terrifying' 10 seconds after encountering turbulence from another aircraft

01:35
3

Watch: 'There are no excuses' – Judith Collins and Housing Minister Phil Twyford fire up over state housing waiting list

01:42
4
Police are now looking for the people involved, who set upon two people on May 6 outside the Mecca Maxima store.

Three teens charged over vicious central Auckland assault in May

5
Ani McGahan

Māori experience racism everyday on Auckland's North Shore - study

04:00
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

Most read: Rotorua car salesmen stood down over racist 'clever Māori' remarks; auto dealer says team 'devastated'

Rotorua nurse Narrelle Newdick was left shaking and in tears after a car dealer left a racist voice message on her phone calling her a "f***** clever Māori".

01:42
Police are now looking for the people involved, who set upon two people on May 6 outside the Mecca Maxima store.

Three teens charged over vicious central Auckland assault in May

CCTV footage was earlier released of the attack, where the two men were left unconscious on the ground.

00:30
The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".

Mums' baby tips for Jacinda Ardern: 'Just go with the flow'

Out in the playground at Auckland's Glen Innes Playcentre, mums and their toddlers gave their tips to the PM.

00:29
At just 17, the Kiwi star smashed the record for the highest ever women’s ODI score against Ireland.

Watch: White Ferns' 17-year-old Amelia Kerr smashes unbeaten 232 against Ireland to break record for highest women's ODI score

The 17-year-old hit 31 fours and two sixes.

03:54
The latest NZ Housing Affordability Survey reports four out of five renters would struggle to make mortgage repayments.

Latest NZ housing affordability data leaves home ownership 'completely otherworldly' for some Kiwis - expert

Nearly every major city has become less affordable from 2016 to 2017.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 