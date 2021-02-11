TODAY |

Wellington sees 'eye-watering' spike in median rent, becoming NZ's most expensive region

Source:  1 NEWS

Renting Wellingtonians are forking out record prices to live in the region, as new figures from Trade Me reveal the median price of weekly rent passed $600.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Wellington earned the unfortunate distinction, with Auckland not far behind. Source: 1 NEWS

According to the latest Trade Me rental price index, the region's median weekly rent hit a record $615 in January — passing Auckland to be the first region in the country to go over $600.

Within the Wellington region, Porirua maintained it's title as the most expensive area with an "eye-watering" median price of $680 per week, Trade Me property sales director Gavin Lloyd said in a statement today. Wellington City was close behind with a median price of $640 and Lower Hutt was $590.

Auckland also hit all-time high last month as median rent hit $590 a week.

"Wellington’s rental market was hot all through 2020 and it’s continued this form into the New Year with a huge spike in rents," Lloyd said.

"Supply has long been a problem for the capital — the number of properties in the region can’t cope with the demand."

Lloyd said another factor could be that the first two months of the year were typically "very hectic" months for Wellington as tenancies come up for renewal and students start looking for accommodation.

As well, he said Wellington house prices hitting record highs could also be a factor in the rental price spike.

"Not only are tenants having to dig deep into their pockets to rent in the capital, but they’re also struggling to find a property as the Wellington rental market continues to struggle with supply."

Nationally, median weekly rent increased by five per cent in January when compared with the same time last year, to reach a new record of $540 per week.

As well as Wellington and Auckland, there were also record median rent prices for Bay of Plenty ($550) and Nelson/Tasman ($500).

New Zealand
Property
Auckland
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Lower Hutt horse put down after being found barely able to stand, after owner fails to feed it for up to a month
2
Pfizer vaccine signed off by Government, with rules about who will get it
3
Sir Ben Ainslie condemns Luna Rossa tactics as war of words heats up
4
New Zealand man remains in custody over Viagra-fuelled samurai sword attack in Sydney
5
'Family comes first' — Green MP says Mexico trip may have been last chance to visit sick parents
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
05:47

Kiwi kids won't be able to get Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, but expert says it's the right call

Invoices worth $23m sent to managed isolation guests, at least $1.5m outstanding
02:25

'We know this is a real thing' — Officials record wave surges in NZ following powerful Pacific quake

Morning Briefing Feb 11: Dress code rules and MIQ stays dominate Parliament proceedings