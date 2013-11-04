Wellington school lockdown lifted after reports of someone with gun

The lockdown at Wellington East Girls' College has been lifted, the school has now confirmed.

Police have advised the school that the lockdown can be lifted, and activities can return to normal.

School will finish at the scheduled time today and end of day arrangements shouldn't be affected.

Police received a report just after 12.30pm from someone who thought they'd seen someone with a firearm near the school.

Armed police turned up to the area.

Students were reportedly told to lie on the floor in their classrooms.

Some police staff are still in the area to see if they can find the person who reportedly had a firearm.