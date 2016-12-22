Wellington Santa's project delivers presents to 3000 kids in low-decile schools

Wellingtonian Pera Barrett is making sure students in low decile schools have a Santa to look forward to this Christmas.

His Shoebox Christmas project started last year with 360 gifts, and has grown to 3600 presents this year.

They'll be sent out to 19 schools in Wellington.

Many of the present donors found out about Mr Barrett's project via Facebook, and are matched with a child.

"It's pretty inspiring to think there's that many people in the community who just need a name and age, and an idea of where it's going to go to put up their hand and help," he said.

He wanted to give kids a positive experience, to help them offset their negative ones.