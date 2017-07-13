Wellington roof doesn't stand a chance against wild winds

 

Winds up to 125 kilometres per hour are being recorded in Wellington, with the windy weather wreaking havoc in the area. 

1 NEWS reporter Andrew Morrison filmed the gale in today in the capital.
Source: 1 NEWS

The video taken by 1 NEWS reporter Andrew Morrison at his home in Wellington today, shows his neighbours roof flapping around in strong winds with large trees blowing vigorously in the background. 

Wellington has been hit with severe southerly gales today with speeds up to 56 kilometres an hour.

Rain continues to fall in the capital too with a total of 12.2 millimetres having fallen so far.

A total of 49mm of rain is expected for days total. 

