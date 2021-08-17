Wellington restaurant aiming to break record for world's most expensive burger

Hundreds of thousands of burgers will be sold and eaten in the capital over the rest of the month as part of the biggest food festival in the Southern Hemisphere, Wellington on a Plate.

There are 256 burgers on offer throughout the Wellington region, but one small restaurant is vying to take the title for the world’s most expensive burger.

Everybody Eats is a community restaurant that serves people on a “pay-as-you-feel” basis.

They’re auctioning their Wellington on a Plate creation on TradeMe, hoping it’ll sell for $10,000.

“What we’ve got in there is a tahr patty,” says Everybody Eats founder Nick Loosley.

Tahr are large goat-like animals found in the central Southern Alps and are considered a threat to native plants and animals.

“We wanted to create a burger that’s not creating a really big environmental impact,” he says. “We’ve got some homemade butter pickles, we’ve got some broccoli and cauliflower stems which we’ve picked.”

The current recordholder’s from the Netherlands - a burger with beef, crab and caviar – going for around $8,400.

“This is kind of the exact opposite,” Loosley says. “This is all about the humbleness of a quality burger using an animal that people typically don’t get to see or eat.”

A limited number of the burgers are available to patrons, on August 17, 24 and 31.