TODAY |

Wellington restaurant aiming to break record for world's most expensive burger

Jacob Johnson, 1 NEWS Tonight Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Hundreds of thousands of burgers will be sold and eaten in the capital over the rest of the month as part of the biggest food festival in the Southern Hemisphere, Wellington on a Plate.

Your playlist will load after this ad

You can pay what you want for Everybody Eats’ tahr burger, but they’re hoping someone stumps up large. Source: 1 NEWS

There are 256 burgers on offer throughout the Wellington region, but one small restaurant is vying to take the title for the world’s most expensive burger.

Everybody Eats is a community restaurant that serves people on a “pay-as-you-feel” basis.

They’re auctioning their Wellington on a Plate creation on TradeMe, hoping it’ll sell for $10,000.

“What we’ve got in there is a tahr patty,” says Everybody Eats founder Nick Loosley.

Tahr are large goat-like animals found in the central Southern Alps and are considered a threat to native plants and animals.

“We wanted to create a burger that’s not creating a really big environmental impact,” he says. “We’ve got some homemade butter pickles, we’ve got some broccoli and cauliflower stems which we’ve picked.”

The current recordholder’s from the Netherlands - a burger with beef, crab and caviar – going for around $8,400.

“This is kind of the exact opposite,” Loosley says. “This is all about the humbleness of a quality burger using an animal that people typically don’t get to see or eat.”

Everybody Eats' tahr burger Source: 1 NEWS

A limited number of the burgers are available to patrons, on August 17, 24 and 31.

Orders are takeaway only and can be ordered from the everybodyeats website.

New Zealand
Food and Drink
Wellington
Jacob Johnson
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Covid outbreak could rise to 120 cases, modelling suggests
2
Billy TK arrested at anti-lockdown protest in Auckland
3
Dunedin students already flouting lockdown rules
4
Two more community Covid-19 cases announced
5
Latest Covid outbreak grows on first day of lockdown
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
05:30

Fair Go: Auckland Council admits failing family in graveyard stoush

Passenger train derails north of Wellington

Fair Go: Customers left with hefty funeral bills as policy shuts down

Pet lovers questioning if dog toys are fit for purpose after many don’t last a day