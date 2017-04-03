Wellington Railway Station returns to service after evacuation over 'possible threat'

Wellington Railway Station is now open following an evacuation this morning.

Commuters were evacuated after what police understood was a “possible threat” made today, but no items were found.

Those evacuated said it was a bomb scare, Stuff reported.

Police were called to the scene around 10.40am.

Metlink said earlier it was replacing its Wellington to Johnsonville train service at 11.00am and 11.32am with a bus.

The 12.00pm service will run as normal.

Police are investigating.