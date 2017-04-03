TODAY |

Wellington Railway Station returns to service after evacuation over 'possible threat'

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Wellington
Transport

Wellington Railway Station is now open following an evacuation this morning.

Commuters were evacuated after what police understood was a “possible threat” made today, but no items were found.

Those evacuated said it was a bomb scare, Stuff reported.

Police were called to the scene around 10.40am.

Metlink said earlier it was replacing its Wellington to Johnsonville train service at 11.00am and 11.32am with a bus.

The 12.00pm service will run as normal.

Police are investigating.

Earlier this month, the station was evacuated after a bomb scare.

Metlink train service. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Wellington
Transport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Watch: Steve Hansen chokes up while revealing who he made personal call to shortly after All Blacks' loss
2
'It's quite a disrespectful question' – Steve Hansen snaps at reporter after captain quizzed about All Blacks' hunger
3
Emotional Aaron Smith says All Blacks changing room 'like a funeral' after loss
4
Hansen hints All Blacks like Ioane and Crotty, not used since early RWC stages, could feature in bronze match
5
Auckland's celebrity leopard seal Owha reportedly shot in the face
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Police investigating after woman assaulted in Auckland park

Person dies following house fire in South Auckland
00:31

Christchurch high school under guard after large fire overnight
02:18

Determined counsellor using surfing to help young men turn away from drugs, crime