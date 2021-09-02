Wellington quarantine cases can exercise, while those in Auckland can't

People in quarantine at Wellington's Grand Mercure hotel are under less strict rules than people at facilities in Auckland.

By Ben Strang of rnz.co.nz

In Wellington, more than a dozen people with confirmed cases of the Delta variant are allowed to exercise outside their rooms in an underground carpark.

In Auckland, they are not allowed to leave their rooms.

Health experts have concerns about positive cases being allowed out for daily walks in Wellington, saying it poses an unnecessary risk to staff.

At the daily 1pm press conference, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was asked about those concerns, and the belief people should be confined to their rooms until they have recovered and tested negative for Covid-19.

"That has been the practice when you are a Covid positive case," Ardern said.

But not in Wellington.

During Parliament's Question Time, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the rules are different in Wellington, in response to a question from National's Covid-19 response spokesperson Chris Bishop.

"The overall issue of exercise of people in MIQ is a topic of conversation with the Ombudsman who has some very strong views on this particular case including Mandela rights, which suggest that people in incarceration should still be able to get outside at least once a day to see the sky," he said.

"In terms of the Grand Mercure facility in Wellington, people who are in that facility can exercise in effectively an enclosed carpark, although the sides of that carpark are open but they are well distanced from anybody else."

The Grand Mercure in Wellington is a combined quarantine and isolation facility, Hipkins said.

"Those who are in quarantine have much more stringent requirements around them than those who are in isolation."

The Grand Mercure is not an isolation facility at the moment, having become a quarantine-only hotel during the current outbreak.

Despite that it is still operating with rules from when it was running as an isolation facility, allowing Delta positive cases out for exercise.

MIQ joint head Brigadier Rose King said infection prevention controls are in place to manage the risk, which is deemed as low.

People are "required to wear the provided medical face masks at all times and to sanitise their hands before and after entering the exercise areas and maintain two metres physical distancing from others," King said.

The Grand Mercure's normal operating capacity was 92 rooms, but now that it is a dedicated quarantine facility, it has 38 quarantine rooms available for use.