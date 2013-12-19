 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Wellington praised for trapping more predators of native animals than any other NZ city

share

Source:

NZN

Wellingtonians are planting more trees and trapping more predators of native animals than any other city, conservationists say.

Source: 1 NEWS

The capital's residents have planted nearly 350,000 native trees, while conservation groups are busy trapping predators in backyards in almost all of the city's 25 suburbs.

Councillor and Predator Free Wellington member Andy Foster says about 5000 households were participating in backyard trapping, contributing tens of thousands of volunteer hours.

"At the most recent count, over 13,000 rats, mice, weasels and stoats have been collectively removed, which is great news for native birds, lizards and insects," he said.

He said the predator free project would strengthen the economy, tourism and natural biodiversity.

It was set up as a partnership between the Wellington City and Greater Wellington Regional councils and the NEXT Foundation, which has a 10-year, $100 million budget to invest in environmental and educational programmes.

Related

Wellington

Conservation

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:12
1

Auckland taxi driver killed in early morning crash was the 'best father there ever was'

2
Police car generic.

One dead after car hits tree in Hanmer Springs crash

00:19
3
Dave Berry said a welfare centre has been set up to look after those people who lost their home in the Rolleston blaze today.

Firefighter says 'gut-wrenching' to lose homes right before Christmas, after huge blaze near Christchurch

00:18
4
He then swam to a nearby boat to be rescued.

Watch: US pilot has lucky escape after plane loses power and crashes into the water at Miami Beach


5
The airline has won over 60 international awards in the last seven years.

Air New Zealand to experiment with translation technology in global first

02:12

Man charged with drink driving offences after car hits taxi in Auckland, killing driver

The man charged and his passenger fled the scene but were later located by police.

01:45
Today, members of the Wellington Phoenix lent a land to help deliver some good cheer.

'Genuinely in desperate need' – demand soars for city missions around NZ to provide Christmas cheer

Members of the Wellington Phoenix lent a land to help deliver some good cheer.

02:04
Teenica Harrex suffered broken ribs, a collapsed lung and serious leg and head injuries, and her family faces a bill of up to $200,000.

'A nightmare' - Kiwi woman suffers horrifying injuries in Bali scooter crash, faces $200,000 medical bill

Teenica Harrex's father said when you're in this situation you've just got to pay up - "There's no price on life."


02:30
Mr Dennis, who is leaving the force, regrets the impact it has had on fellow officers, however.

'In my mind it was managed properly' - senior cop doesn't regret mock arrest of teen that landed him in court

Inspector Hurimoana Dennis is, however, retiring from the force next April.

00:39

Video: 'We can only do what's right for NZ' – Jacinda Ardern defends UN vote criticising Trump's Jerusalem stance

The UN backed a resolution rejecting America's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 