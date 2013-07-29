 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Wellington port worker dies one month after suffering serious head injuries

share

Source:

NZN

The Maritime Union says it's "not good enough" another port worker has died on the job.

Wellington's Centreport

Source: 1 NEWS

Wellington's Centreport has confirmed a 60-year-old worker died in hospital this week after receiving serious head injuries while on the job in late January.

"Our primary concern is to support the man's family who are grieving the loss of their much loved husband, father and brother," CentrePort chief Derek Nind said.

"We are conducting our own investigation while also working with WorkSafe on its investigation."

WorkSafe has confirmed it is investigating but has declined to comment further.

The Maritime Union says it is also doing everything it can to help the investigation while staff are mourning the loss of a fellow worker.

"Yet another worker has died on the job in New Zealand, and that's not good enough," national secretary Joe Fleetwood said.

"Nobody should lose their life while trying to earn a living."

MUNZ assistant Wellington secretary John Whiting says the waterfront industry is in general high-hazard.

"Safe work practices must be rigorously implemented and enforced, both by management and by organised workers ourselves. Otherwise the worst can happen."

In 2015, Centreport was fined more than $60,000 and ordered to pay reparations of $15,000 after a worker was crushed to death.

Mark Samoa, 47, died at the regional council-owned port in January 2013 when he was trapped between large pulp bales as they were being moved by a forklift.

The company was found guilty of failing to take all practicable steps to ensure Mr Samoa's safety.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:57
1

Watch this epic surprise: Little Ed Sheeran fan belts out tune unaware singer lurking behind him on Ellen

2
Steve Askin.

Helicopter pilot killed in crash while fighting Christchurch fires was Kiwi SAS war hero - report

01:20
3
Glory was found in a Hamilton car yard where she spent a cold night alone.

Video: Glory's dad didn't know five-year-old daughter was in car when he left her overnight at Hamilton car yard

00:47
4
Helicopters are still battling a fire which caused 40 residents to be evacuated last night.

Christchurch fires: Some residents allowed to return home after 100 people evacuated overnight


5
Hollywood stars, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Ava DuVernay with tangata whenua in Queenstown.

Local iwi warmly welcomes Oprah, Reese Witherspoon and friends to NZ with stirring powhiri

00:57

Watch this epic surprise: Little Ed Sheeran fan belts out tune unaware singer lurking behind him on Ellen

Kai, 8, serenaded Ellen with Thinking Out Loud without noticing Sheeran plonked next to him.

Martin Guptill is bowled

Guptill's gone again! Black Caps opener felled by another hamstring injury, set to miss T20, first two ODIs against Proteas

The strain is unrelated to the one that caused him to miss the final ODI against Australia last month.

00:56
The Seven Sharp host rips into one of the day's big talking points - a petition calling for foreign drivers to take a driving test.

Mike Hosking: You can't just go round testing millions of foreign drivers

The Seven Sharp host rips into one of the day's big talking points - a petition calling for foreign drivers to take a driving test.

00:54
Two Kiwi authors' crowdfunding campaign has started to get global attention.

Children's story book featuring gay love story on sale today, encourages message of acceptance

Promised Land, by two Wellington writers, is a fairy tale about a prince and a farm boy who become friends, then fall in love.

00:23
Waitrose has been forced to rebrand its 'British' ready meals as some contain NZ meat.

Kiwi meat in 'British' lamb supermarket meals leaves bad taste for UK shoppers

Waitrose has been forced to re-brand lamb ready meals in its "British" range.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ