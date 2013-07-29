Wellington port worker dies one month after suffering serious head injuries

The Maritime Union says it's "not good enough" another port worker has died on the job.

Wellington's Centreport Source: 1 NEWS

Wellington's Centreport has confirmed a 60-year-old worker died in hospital this week after receiving serious head injuries while on the job in late January.

"Our primary concern is to support the man's family who are grieving the loss of their much loved husband, father and brother," CentrePort chief Derek Nind said.

"We are conducting our own investigation while also working with WorkSafe on its investigation."

WorkSafe has confirmed it is investigating but has declined to comment further.

The Maritime Union says it is also doing everything it can to help the investigation while staff are mourning the loss of a fellow worker.

"Yet another worker has died on the job in New Zealand, and that's not good enough," national secretary Joe Fleetwood said.

"Nobody should lose their life while trying to earn a living."

MUNZ assistant Wellington secretary John Whiting says the waterfront industry is in general high-hazard.

"Safe work practices must be rigorously implemented and enforced, both by management and by organised workers ourselves. Otherwise the worst can happen."

In 2015, Centreport was fined more than $60,000 and ordered to pay reparations of $15,000 after a worker was crushed to death.

Mark Samoa, 47, died at the regional council-owned port in January 2013 when he was trapped between large pulp bales as they were being moved by a forklift.