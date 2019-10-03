TODAY |

Wellington Port grapples with plan to pull 20 tonne crane out of water

Officials at Wellington Port are grappling with how to retrieve a 20-tonne crane that fell into the water yesterday.

The crane was not operating at the time but fell off Seaview Wharf across from the city-side of the harbour and is now submerged 12 metres under water.

The crawler crane was involved in doing fender maintenance on the wharf, which was not damaged during the incident. 

John Tulloch, engagement and communications manager at Centreport says a plan to salvage the crane from the water is underway.

"Things have fallen off wharves before and we’ve engaged a specialist salvage contractor to do the work for us," he says.

"We are pulling together a salvage plan at the moment."

The crane was not operating at the time but did have a driver in it who was not injured.

Mr Tulloch says Centreport is conducting its own investigation into the incident and both Worksafe and the Wellington Harbourmaster have been notified. 

An aerial view of Seaview Wharf, although there was no ship berthed when the incident occurred. Source: Supplied
