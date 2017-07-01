Wellington police say Lions fans are winners too

The British and Irish Lions players were not the only ones impressing in last night's triumph over the All Blacks in Wellington, with their fans also earning praise.

The buoyant Lions supporters might have been tempted to celebrate winning the second Test rather loudly after weeks of dealing with Kiwis confidently predicting an All Blacks victory.

Instead, they behaved fantastically with no arrests and low levels of drunkenness, police say.

Inspector Neil Banks said his Wellington team enjoyed policing the second Test as well as the Lions June 27 match against Super Rugby outfit the Hurricanes.

"There's been thousands of Lions fans in town over the past week, and they've created a really fun atmosphere," he said.

"It's also been great to see local fans engaging with our visitors and embracing such a special event."

The Wellington Free Ambulance have also praised the behaviour of fans, saying the crowd was full of fun and well behaved without too many issues.

Inside the stadium the free event medics said they saw over 20 patients with minor problems, ranging from fainting to intoxication.

However, one blight on the event was an early morning car crash involving several rugby supporters who needed to be transported to hospital after the incident.