Wellington police investigating three shootings, including drive-by, in one day

A man and a woman have been arrested over an assault this afternoon on Ngatiapa Street in Strathmore, Wellington.

It comes as Wellington police continue their inquiries into a spate of shootings in the same district last week.

Sergeant Dean Burger told 1 NEWS the victim of today's assault fled the scene and is yet to be found.

Police couldn’t confirm whether the assault involved a gun at this stage.



Three other incidents are being investigated where guns were fired in the area over the course of a single day.

Police say the incidents, which they believe may be linked, all happened on Monday, January 11. No one was injured as a result of any of the incidents.

The first incident occurred about 12.40am. A shotgun was fired from a vehicle at the window of an apartment complex on Ngatiapa Street in Strathmore, the scene of today's incident.

At about 1.15am on Reynolds Street, Taita, a gun was shot at a second property, damaging a window.

No charges have been laid in relation to the firearms offences.

A third incident, at 2pm that day, saw a gun shot at an address on Poole Street in Lower Hutt. A 23-year-old man has been charged with unlawfully possessing a firearm in relation to this offence.

He is due to appear in court today.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Wescott said the incidents were “extremely serious”.

“We are fortunate that no one has been hurt,” he said.

“We are committed to holding the offender or offenders to account and we are following lines of inquiry, but we need help from the Taita and Strathmore communities.”

Police are seeking information from members of the public who may have seen anything suspicious in the early hours of January 11 in either the Strathmore or Taita areas, or from anyone who has any other information that could help.