Wellington police investigating after three shootings, including drive-by, in one day

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are investigating after three incidents of guns being fired in the Wellington district within one day last week. 

Police say the incidents, which they believe may be linked, all happened on Monday, January 11. No one was injured as a result of any of the incidents. 

The first incident occurred about 12.40am. A shotgun was fired from a vehicle at the window of an apartment complex on Ngatiapa Street in Strathmore. 

At about 1.15am on Reynolds Street, Taita, a firearm was shot at a second property, damaging a window. 

No charges have been laid in relation to these offences.

A third incident, at 2pm that day, saw a firearm shot at an address on Poole Street in Lower Hutt. A 23-year-old man has been charged with unlawfully possessing a firearm in relation to this offence. 

He is due to appear in court today. 

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Wescott said the incidents were “extremely serious”.

“We are fortunate that no one has been hurt,” he said.

“We are committed to holding the offender or offenders to account and we are following lines of inquiry, but we need help from the Taita and Strathmore communities.”

Police are seeking information from members of the public who may have seen anything suspicious in the early hours of January 11 in either the Strathmore or Taita areas, or from anyone who has any other information that could help. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 and quote file number 210111/6662 (Strathmore) or 210111/7190 (Taita).

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Wellington
