Wellington police impound 10 vehicles in covert operation targeting illegal street racing

Police have impounded 10 vehicles in the past two days as part of a covert operation targeting “antisocial” drivers and illegal street racing in the Wellington district.

A car performs a burnout. Source: istock.com

The ongoing operation comes after numerous complaints of road damage, noise and mess left behind by the activities.

Wellington district road policing manager Inspector Wade Jennings said there was more work to do.

“We know there are car enthusiasts who are meeting up and socialising without engaging in this type of activity,” he said.

“We will be focusing on the small minority who have little regard for road safety and the communities they are affecting with their behaviour.”

Jennings said he hoped the operation would reassure local residents and businesses.