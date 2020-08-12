Wellington pharmacy flooded by customers looking to purchase face masks - 'We sold 600 in 15 minutes'

A Wellington pharmacy says they were swamped by customers this morning all looking to purchase face masks.

Auckland has returned to a Level 3 lockdown and the rest of the country is at Alert Level 2 after four cases of Covid-19 with unknown origins were confirmed last night.

Despite requests to remain calm, Kiwis rushed to supermarkets and other outlets in a wave of panic buying.

Lambton Quay’s Unichem pharmacy was one of those flooded with customers this morning, with many looking to purchase face masks.

The pharmacy's Retail Manager, Clare Sinclair, described the day as chaotic.

“We sold about 600 masks this morning in under 15 minutes,” she told 1 NEWS.

Ms Sinclair confirmed there are plenty of face masks out there, but the issue is getting the stock into the store.