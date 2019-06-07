Wellington parody of The Rocky Horror Show cancelled after lawyers get involved

A group of Wellington Drag Kings and Queens have been slapped with a cease and desist letter, by the creators of the Rocky Horror Picture Show.

The Wellington group were set to perform their take on the cult hit from next Thursday, but have had to cancel the show last minute.

Titled The Rocky Horror Drag Show, it would've featured nine performers take on the roles made famous by the 1975 movie.

George Fowler, who is behind Wellington’s most famous drag king Hugo Grrrl, is the lead organiser of the event.

He posted the news on Facebook this afternoon, saying "in this case, Goliath has the power to pull the plug on us, and we gotta do what's not gunna get the pants sued off us so we can live to crossdress another day."

After months of rehearsals, he described the news as a "pretty heart-breaking" blow.

"We are deeply, deeply sorry that we’re not able to bring you this queer, beautiful, joyful thing next week." he said.

"I am especially sorry to the bloody hardworking cast and crew who were ready to absolutely slay for you. I owe y'all big, big time."

George said they've already sold over 500 tickets to the event, with the price of those ranging from $20-$35 dollars.